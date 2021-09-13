Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.14.

CLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of CLF traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.35. 797,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,681,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,391 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 82,385 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 143,741 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.