Clever DeFi (CLVA) Market Capitalization Tops $147,149.44

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded down 32.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Clever DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Clever DeFi has traded 43.4% lower against the US dollar. Clever DeFi has a market capitalization of $147,149.44 and approximately $573.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00076363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00123348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.10 or 0.00172983 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,119.25 or 0.99930484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.64 or 0.07208398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.41 or 0.00889042 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002977 BTC.

About Clever DeFi

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 1,036,858 coins and its circulating supply is 1,023,155 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

