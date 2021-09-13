ClinTex CTi (CTI) Price Reaches $0.0490 on Major Exchanges

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0490 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $120,216.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00058591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.77 or 0.00153720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00042480 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Coin Profile

ClinTex CTi (CTI) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClinTex CTi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

