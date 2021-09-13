ClinTex CTi Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $712,863.00 (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0478 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $712,863.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00060082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00150557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.41 or 0.00742969 BTC.

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi (CRYPTO:CTI) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

Buying and Selling ClinTex CTi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars.

