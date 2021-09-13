Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CLPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Clipper Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE CLPR opened at $8.27 on Monday. Clipper Realty has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $132.84 million, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. Analysts predict that Clipper Realty will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLPR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 430,053 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Clipper Realty by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 121,001 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 70.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 44,430 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Clipper Realty by 203.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 41,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

