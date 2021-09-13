CloakCoin Price Down 20.4% Over Last Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.90 million and $1,281.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000909 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00032931 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00032594 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,697,649 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

