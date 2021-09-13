Cloudbric One Day Trading Volume Reaches $291,964.00 (CLBK)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and approximately $291,964.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cloudbric coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00060182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.84 or 0.00151926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00042805 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric (CLBK) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,684,017 coins. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

