Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 87,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total value of $4,247,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $4,933,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 835,405 shares of company stock worth $91,771,087. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

NYSE NET opened at $127.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.28 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.36. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $132.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

