Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOEU) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOEU) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.25. 1,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 49,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

