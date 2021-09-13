CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) COO Purchases $120,900.00 in Stock

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 5,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.14. 81 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.05. CNB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 21.12%. Analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 49.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 39.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

