Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter valued at $556,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 5.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $679,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $177,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,040. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $71.95 on Monday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 654.15 and a beta of 0.09.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 423.68%.

CCOI has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

