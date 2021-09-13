Cognyte Software (CGNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, September 20th. Analysts expect Cognyte Software to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cognyte Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $26.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 26.16. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,400,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

