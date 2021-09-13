CoinLoan Hits One Day Trading Volume of $197,138.00 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CURRENCY:CLT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, CoinLoan has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $26.47 million and approximately $197,138.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinLoan coin can now be bought for approximately $13.57 or 0.00030153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00077073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00123609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.02 or 0.00175518 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,995.52 or 0.99947951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.63 or 0.07189489 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.01 or 0.00910752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002950 BTC.

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io . CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io

