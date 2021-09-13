CoinPoker Price Reaches $0.0351 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One CoinPoker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0351 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $9.65 million and approximately $29,093.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00059827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00152225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00013593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00043129 BTC.

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

