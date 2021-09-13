Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,226 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $83,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,033 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,438 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,126,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $77.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

