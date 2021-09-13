ColossusXT (COLX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 160.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 263.5% higher against the dollar. ColossusXT has a market cap of $5.75 million and approximately $1.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00021651 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001693 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000101 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008296 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,155,776,037 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

