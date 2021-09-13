Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Breakline Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Breakline Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,941 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,471 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 8.4% of Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.40. 116,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,054,491. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

