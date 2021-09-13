Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96. Comerica reported earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Comerica in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 target price on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.79.

Shares of CMA opened at $72.80 on Monday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Comerica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,477,000 after buying an additional 46,254 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth about $2,896,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Comerica by 3.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

