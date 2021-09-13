Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1,345.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,700 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth $2,326,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in Comerica by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 153,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Comerica by 460.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 22,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMA. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.79.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $72.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.15.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

