CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Stake Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of CommScope worth $9,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CommScope by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,706,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $225,892,000 after purchasing an additional 49,798 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in CommScope by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,445,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,334 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CommScope by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,539,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,018 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,090,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,470,000 after purchasing an additional 379,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in CommScope by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,564,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,185 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CommScope alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

COMM opened at $14.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.80.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.