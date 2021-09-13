Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

CVLT stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.41. 7,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $659,704.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,816 shares of company stock worth $2,637,373 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 83.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2,088.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

