Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

MGDDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $32.50 price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of MGDDY opened at $32.22 on Monday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $34.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

