Comparing ACON S2 Acquisition (NASDAQ:STWO) & Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

ACON S2 Acquisition (NASDAQ:STWO) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ACON S2 Acquisition and Ultralife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACON S2 Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Ultralife 3.77% 4.36% 3.73%

This table compares ACON S2 Acquisition and Ultralife’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACON S2 Acquisition N/A N/A -$3.29 million N/A N/A Ultralife $107.71 million 1.18 $5.23 million N/A N/A

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than ACON S2 Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.6% of ACON S2 Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Ultralife shares are held by institutional investors. 38.4% of Ultralife shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ACON S2 Acquisition and Ultralife, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACON S2 Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Ultralife 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ultralife has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.52%. Given Ultralife’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ultralife is more favorable than ACON S2 Acquisition.

Summary

Ultralife beats ACON S2 Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACON S2 Acquisition Company Profile

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables. The Communications System segment comprises radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies, cable and connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications, and communications and electronics systems design. The company was founded by Arthur M. Liberman in December 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, NY.

