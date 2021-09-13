Comparing CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) & SOS (NYSE:SOS)

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and SOS (NYSE:SOS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

CCUR has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOS has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CCUR and SOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR -41.62% -3.22% -2.81% SOS N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of SOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CCUR and SOS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CCUR and SOS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million 4.29 $12.23 million N/A N/A SOS $50.29 million 9.97 $4.40 million N/A N/A

CCUR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SOS.

Summary

SOS beats CCUR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

About SOS

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang and Andrew Mason in 2001 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

