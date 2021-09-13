Comparing FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) and Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD)

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) and Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

FirstCash has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aiadvertising has a beta of -3.1, suggesting that its share price is 410% less volatile than the S&P 500.

94.7% of FirstCash shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Aiadvertising shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of FirstCash shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Aiadvertising shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FirstCash and Aiadvertising’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstCash $1.63 billion 2.17 $106.58 million $3.01 29.11 Aiadvertising $9.74 million 1.84 -$1.27 million N/A N/A

FirstCash has higher revenue and earnings than Aiadvertising.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FirstCash and Aiadvertising, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstCash 1 2 2 0 2.20 Aiadvertising 0 0 0 0 N/A

FirstCash currently has a consensus price target of $93.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.43%. Given FirstCash’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe FirstCash is more favorable than Aiadvertising.

Profitability

This table compares FirstCash and Aiadvertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstCash 7.09% 9.63% 5.25% Aiadvertising -98.85% N/A -195.26%

Summary

FirstCash beats Aiadvertising on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc. operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia. The company was founded in July 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About Aiadvertising

CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

