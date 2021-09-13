Comparing GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get GBT Technologies alerts:

This table compares GBT Technologies and Montrose Environmental Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GBT Technologies $180,000.00 75.58 -$18.00 million N/A N/A Montrose Environmental Group $328.24 million 4.57 -$57.95 million ($4.69) -12.21

GBT Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Montrose Environmental Group.

Profitability

This table compares GBT Technologies and Montrose Environmental Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBT Technologies -20,453.33% N/A -931.73% Montrose Environmental Group -12.08% 2.78% 0.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.0% of GBT Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

GBT Technologies has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montrose Environmental Group has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GBT Technologies and Montrose Environmental Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Montrose Environmental Group 0 4 4 0 2.50

Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus target price of $39.06, indicating a potential downside of 31.79%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than GBT Technologies.

Summary

Montrose Environmental Group beats GBT Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GBT Technologies

GBT Technologies, Inc. is a top-notch BPO development company. The firm engages in the consumer heuristic technology platform that connects consumers with the products. It offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for both domestic and international carriers. GBT Technologies also offers cellular activation to create additional users on those networks and provides check processing, verification and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses. The company was founded on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. It serves oil and gas, utilities, construction, midstream energy, commodities, petrochemical, and tobacco industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for GBT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.