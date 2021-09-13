Comparing Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) & International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) and International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Origin Materials and International Flavors & Fragrances’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A International Flavors & Fragrances $5.08 billion 7.23 $363.23 million $5.70 25.89

International Flavors & Fragrances has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Materials.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Origin Materials and International Flavors & Fragrances, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 2 0 0 2.00 International Flavors & Fragrances 0 2 9 0 2.82

Origin Materials presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.55%. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus target price of $152.51, suggesting a potential upside of 3.33%. Given Origin Materials’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than International Flavors & Fragrances.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and International Flavors & Fragrances’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials N/A 11.95% 1.27% International Flavors & Fragrances 1.71% 7.32% 3.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.1% of Origin Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Origin Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

International Flavors & Fragrances beats Origin Materials on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products. The Scent segment comprises of fragrance compounds, fragrance ingredients, and cosmetic active ingredients. The company was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

