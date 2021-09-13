Compass Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Compass Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,930 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.2% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.77.

Apple stock opened at $148.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.