Compass Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,440 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Compass Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,930 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.2% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.77.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.74. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

