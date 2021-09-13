Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CODI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th.

CODI stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 278,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,949. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.77 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $487.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.74 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $28,953.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 1,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,992.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,678 shares of company stock worth $266,349. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Compass Diversified by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

