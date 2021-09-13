Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,319 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Compass Minerals International worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,028,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,241,000 after purchasing an additional 283,575 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,517,000 after purchasing an additional 199,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,877,000 after purchasing an additional 153,501 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 65.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 102,274 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 14.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,598 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

NYSE CMP opened at $66.44 on Monday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.09.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. CL King upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.