Compound Price Tops $386.56 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Compound coin can currently be bought for about $386.56 or 0.00856001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $2.13 billion and $161.14 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,108 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

