Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading 6.9% Higher

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) traded up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.57 and last traded at $8.57. 40,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,834,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.
About Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
