Conceal (CCX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $68,250.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Conceal has a market cap of $4.10 million and $68,250.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000809 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,727.26 or 1.00061816 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00072086 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008682 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.47 or 0.00839987 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.96 or 0.00429447 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.13 or 0.00306775 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002253 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00072342 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,614,472 coins and its circulating supply is 11,342,520 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

