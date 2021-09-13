Conflux Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.55 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,719.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.57 or 0.07183810 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.29 or 0.00429997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $631.24 or 0.01411542 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00123185 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.79 or 0.00569756 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.45 or 0.00470608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.79 or 0.00355075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

