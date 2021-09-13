Connectome (CNTM) Price Tops $0.12

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Connectome has a total market cap of $143,259.67 and approximately $762,394.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Connectome coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00060053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.44 or 0.00151995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00013610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00043164 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

Connectome (CNTM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

