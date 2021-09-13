Connors Investor Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,852,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.08. 46,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,350. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $177.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone cut shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.