Connors Investor Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,085,275 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,085,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,608,000. Palantir Technologies makes up about 3.0% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Palantir Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 73,807 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after buying an additional 272,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 414.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 65,453 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

PLTR traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.22. The company had a trading volume of 599,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,803,258. The stock has a market cap of $49.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. The company had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $16,610,740.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $81,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,069,027 shares of company stock valued at $169,669,708. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

