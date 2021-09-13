Connors Investor Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 110,425 First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 110,425 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 1.12% of First Internet Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,569,299 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,875,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after acquiring an additional 42,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 182,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 17,185 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.50. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,026. The company has a market cap of $280.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.81. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

