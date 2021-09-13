Connors Investor Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 127,646 Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 127,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,497,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of Sonos as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sonos by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Sonos by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sonos by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 13,921 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Sonos by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonos by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

SONO traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $36.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,419. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,167,173.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,171,497.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,830 shares of company stock worth $10,601,262 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

