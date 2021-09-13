Connors Investor Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,700 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $10.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $414.35. The company had a trading volume of 53,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,058. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $431.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $416.01 and its 200 day moving average is $397.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,438 shares of company stock worth $41,902,034. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.04.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

