Connors Investor Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 51,112 McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,169,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.21% of McGrath RentCorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 616.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,837,000 after acquiring an additional 863,149 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 6,720.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 370,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,846,000 after acquiring an additional 364,647 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,994,000 after acquiring an additional 309,807 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,923,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

MGRC traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $69.30. 322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,761. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $55.04 and a one year high of $87.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.03. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

