Connors Investor Services Inc. Buys New Shares in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,089,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.51% of The Lovesac as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOVE traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.56. 16,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,119. The Lovesac Company has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $944.34 million, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.56.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The Lovesac’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

In other The Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $596,995.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,500. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

