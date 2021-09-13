Connors Investor Services Inc. Buys New Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,181,000. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 1.3% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,964,000 after buying an additional 697,663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,429,000 after purchasing an additional 152,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,509,000 after purchasing an additional 130,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,578,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,692,000 after purchasing an additional 27,452 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,584,000 after purchasing an additional 53,474 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNC traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,887. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.03 and a 200 day moving average of $185.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $868,686. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

