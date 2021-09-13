Connors Investor Services Inc. Buys Shares of 113,798 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 113,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,102,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.7% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 373,385 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $221.84. The stock had a trading volume of 893,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,167,791. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.40.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

