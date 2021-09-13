Connors Investor Services Inc. Buys Shares of 21,185 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $178,032,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,897,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,419,000 after purchasing an additional 875,666 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Analog Devices by 96.2% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,192,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,930,000 after acquiring an additional 584,686 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Analog Devices by 62.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,352,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,807,000 after acquiring an additional 520,646 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 30.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,031,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,096,000 after buying an additional 475,399 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.84. 120,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,472,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.20 and a 200-day moving average of $160.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.40.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

