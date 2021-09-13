Connors Investor Services Inc. Invests $11.14 Million in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,136,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $779,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 97,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.16. The stock had a trading volume of 284,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,905,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.34.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

