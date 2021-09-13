Connors Investor Services Inc. Invests $13.67 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,674,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,841.72.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $15.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,833.50. 19,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,707.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,416.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

