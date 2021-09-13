Connors Investor Services Inc. Invests $13.79 Million in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 96,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,000. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.4% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.6% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the second quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 47.3% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,878 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,106 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,836,640. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.04 and a 200-day moving average of $137.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.30 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

