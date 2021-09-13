Connors Investor Services Inc. Invests $14.81 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 153,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,805,000. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.5% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 763,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after purchasing an additional 146,570 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 203,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.73. The company had a trading volume of 48,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.69. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

